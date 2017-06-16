The Red Sox had taken the first three games of the home away series with the Phillies. Last night the Sox had their ace Chris Sale on the mound vs. Nick Pivetta for the Phillies. Sale pitched a gem, but the Sox weren’t able to score a single run for him.

The game was a pitchers duel between Sale and Pivetta. No one got on the board until the 8th inning. In the top of the 8th the Sox had a chance to score when Sale hit a leadoff double and then he was standing over at third base with only one out. Unfortunately, Pedroia struck out and then Bogaerts fouled out to end the inning. In the bottom of the 8th, Sale was still on the mound and made his one hiccup in the game. Sale gave up an RBI double to Kelly to put the Phillies up 1-0. The Sox had a smidge of life in the top of the 9th when Jackie Bradley Jr. walked, but then Sandoval struck out swinging to end the game. Sale pitched an absolute gem, but still ended up with the loss.

Red Sox 0 Phillies 1 BOXSCORE

WP: Neshek (2-1) LP: Sale (8-3) SV: Neris (6)