The Red Sox wanted one more win in Arlington to be able to sweep their last two series and bring their winning streak to seven. The game started on an ominous note when the game was in a rain delay for about 90 minutes. When the game finally started, the Sox had Doug Fister on the mound, but since he wouldn’t make it out of the 4th inning and would give up 6 runs, a win was not in the cards for the Sox last night. The Sox weren’t able to get a hit off Rangers’ starter Andrew Cashner until the 6th inning and the only runs they were able to score were from a 2 run homer from Xander Bogaerts. The Sox still won the series and now head to Tampa to take on the Rays before the All Star Break.

The Rangers scored two runs off of Fister in the 2nd inning when Odor hit a 2 run homer. Sox 0-2. The Rangers followed that up with a solo home run from Gomez in the 3rd inning. Sox 0-3. Fister was chased from the game in the 4th inning when he gave up 3 more runs. The Rangers loaded the bases with no outs. Fister gave up an RBI sac fly to Lucroy, an RBI sac fly to Choo and then an RBI single to Gomez. Sox 0-6. Farrell went out to get Fister and Robby Scott was into the game to get the final out of the inning. Scott finished the inning and closed the book on Fister’s outing. His pitching line was 89 pitches, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB and 3 Ks.

Robby Scott went back out for the 5th inning and he ended up giving up two runs of his own. Scott gave up a two run RBI double to Profar. Sox 0-8. The Sox hadn’t gotten a hit off of Cashner at this point, but Xander Bogaerts would take care of that with one swing in the top of the 6th. Pedroia got on by way of an error and then Bogaerts hit a 2 run homer to put an end to the no hitter bid and give the Sox their first and only runs of the night. Sox 2-8. Fernando Abad came out and pitched a scoreless 6th, Heath Hembree pitched a scoreless 7th and then Matt Barnes pitched a scoreless 8th inning. The Sox bats weren’t able to bash their way out of the hole that Fister put them in early in the game. The Sox have won 8 out of their last 10 games and are still 4 games up in the AL East since the Yankees also lost last night to continue their current woes.

Red Sox 2 Rangers 8 BOXSCORE

WP: Cashner (4-7) LP: Fister (0-2)