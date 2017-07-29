The Sox returned from their west coast swing to face off with the surging Royals at Fenway. David Price was supposed to be starting this game, but with continued elbow soreness, he was put on the DL and Rick Porcello took the mound instead. Porcello got bit by the home run bug again and the Sox bats weren’t able to muster much in run support to make up the difference.

The Royals got on the board early when Perez took Porcello deep in the 2nd inning. Sox 0-1. Things went from bad to worse in the 4th when Porcello gave up a 3 run homer to Moustakas to have the Sox down 0-4. Gulp. The Sox were finally able to get on the board in the bottom of the 5th when Betts hit an RBI single to score Devers. Sox 1-4.

Porcello pitched through 7 innings and then handed the ball over to the bullpen, but when you give up 4 runs while your offense is struggling, it’s gonna end up being a loss. The Sox got their 2nd and unfortunately what turned out to be their final run in the bottom of the 7th. Chris Young hit a lead off triple and then Sandy Leon got him home by way of a sac grounder. Sox 2-4. Brandon Workman came out to pitch the final two innings and seemed to be pretty dominant on the mound. If Workman can return to form then that might be just the boost that the Sox bullpen needs. Unfortunately there would continue to be little pop in the Sox lineup and the Royals walked away with an easy victory.

Red Sox 2 Royals 4 BOXSCORE

WP: Vargas (13-4) LP: Porcello (4-14) SV: Herrera (22)