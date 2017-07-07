The Sox have four more games against the Rays until the All Star Break next week. The Sox started off the series with Chris Sale on the mound vs. Jacob Faria for the Rays. Sale gave up 4 runs and the Sox bats weren’t able to make those up for him. The Sox have lost their last two games and need to get back on one of those winning streaks.

The Sox started off with some bad news. Xander Bogaerts got hit in the hand with a pitch and was out of the game by the bottom of the 1st. XRays showed no structural damage, but he might need a few days off. The Sox were able to get on the scoreboard first when Deven Marrero hit an RBI sac fly. Sox 1-0. The bad news would be that this would be the last time the Sox would score in the game.

The Rays tied the game in the 4th when Sale gave up an RBI double to Ramos. Sox 1-1. The Rays took the lead in the bottom of the 5th when Sale gave up a lead off home run to Bourjos. Sox 1-2. The Rays added two more insurance runs in the 6th when Sale gave up a 2 run homer to Ramos. Sox 1-4. Sale pitched through 7 innings and would end up with the loss, but with only getting one run of support, it would end up that way no matter how many runs he gave up. Blaine Boyer pitched a scoreless 8th inning to finish off the game, but with no rally or pop from the Sox bats, the Rays won with ease.

Red Sox 1 Rays 4 BOXSCORE

WP: Faria (4-0) LP: Sale (11-4) SV: Colome (23)