Last year Rick Porcello was well on his way to being awarded the Cy Young award winner, but this year he’s struggled and received little to no run support. Porcello would take the mound for the Sox on Sunday in hopes of giving the series to the Sox. Porcello pitched a complete game and only gave up 3 runs, however the Sox bats only scored him two. The Sox lost the series and Porcello ended up with his 13th loss of the year.

The game stayed scoreless until the 4th inning when the Angels would strike first. Porcello gave up a solo home run to Simmons to have the Angels up 1-0. The Sox got that run right back in the top of the 5th when Marrero hit an RBI single to score Leon. Sox 1-1. The Sox took the lead in the 6th inning when Hanley Ramirez hit a solo home run of his own. Sox 2-1. The lead didn’t last long though when Porcello gave up a game tying home run to Mike Trout in the bottom of the 6th. Sox 2-2. The Angels took the lead for good when Porcello gave up his third and final run of the afternoon when he gave up another solo home run, this time to Valbuena. Sox 2-3. Porcello was burned by the long ball, but I wouldn’t call it a poor performance. He pitched 8 innings and only gave up 3 runs. The reigning Cy Young award winner had suffered from getting little to no run support from the Sox offense.

Red Sox 2 Angels 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Bridwell (4-1) LP: Porcello (4-13) SV: Norris (15)