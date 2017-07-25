The Red Sox have been scuffling since the All Star Break and that continued when they headed to Seattle for a 3 game series with the Mariners. The Sox had Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound vs. James Paxton for the Mariners. Rodriguez pitched a decent outing, but the Sox bats were once again shutout by the opposing pitchers. The Sox have now lost 3 in a row and need to right the ship before their lead in the AL East vanishes.

Almost all of the damage that the Mariners did against Rodriguez happened in the 3rd inning. ERod gave up a lead off homer to Seager, an RBI groundout to Heredia and then an RBI double to Segura. Sox 0-3. The Mariners got their 4th and final run of the night in the 4th inning when Rodriguez gave up an RBI double to Valencia. Sox 0-4. Rodriguez pitched into the 6th inning and would end up leaving the mound in line for the loss. His pitching line for the night was 99 pitches, 5.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 BB and 6 Ks.

The problem would be that the Sox bats could never get anything started against the Mariner’s pitchers. The Sox only could muster together 4 hits on the evening and none of them would come home to score. Paxton went 7 strong innings and then the Mariners bullpen kept the Sox at bay. It doesn’t matter how well the Sox pitching does if the bats don’t find a way to score them some runs.

Red Sox 0 Mariners 4 BOXSCORE

WP: Paxton (10-3) LP: Rodriguez (4-3)