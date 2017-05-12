The Sox came into the afternoon game with the Brewers hoping to not be swept. The Sox had Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound vs. Jimmy Nelson for the Brewers. Rodriguez pitched 6 strong innings, but would end up with a no decision as the Sox and Brewers were tied 1-1. The Sox were able to make a rally in the 9th thanks to a homer from surging Mookie Betts to save the Sox from suffering a sweep at the hands of the Brewers.

The Sox scored a single run in the top of the 1st to take an early lead. Bogaerts ended up being safe at first by way of an error and then Mookie Betts came home on the play. Sox 1-0. ERod did his job on the other side keeping the Brewers off the board until the 6th inning. Rodriguez gave up an RBI double to Villar to send Pina to the plate. Sox 1-1. Rodriguez was done after 6 innings and it looked like the game would be in the hand of both bullpens. ERod’s pitching line for the night was 87 pitches, 6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 BB and 5 Ks.

Joe Kelly came out and pitched a scoreless 7th inning to keep the game tied. The Sox looked primed to score in the top of the 8th when they had the bases loaded with no outs. Unfortunately the Sox recorded three outs and weren’t able to plate anyone on the bases. It seemed like one of those innings that would change momentum for the game. Matt Barnes came out for the 8th inning. Barnes recorded an out, but when he issued a walk it was time to turn to Craig Kimbrel to finish out the game. Kimbrel has been on fire this season and with a tied game this was a risky, daring move by Farrell. Kimbrel got the 2 outs to end the inning and we were on to the 9th. The bet paid off as the Sox were able to get on the board and take the lead in the top of the 9th when Mookie Betts hit a 3 run homer. Betts has been a huge piece of the Sox lineup lately and he definitely was the hero of the game last night. Kimbrel came back out for the bottom of the 9th and struck out the side to end the game. Kimbrel got the win and not the save, but in my mind he gets both!

Red Sox Player of the Game: Mookie Betts. He’s been the main force in the offense, especially since he’s been moved to the lead off spot.

Red Sox 4 Brewers 1 BOXSCORE

WP: Kimbrel (2-0) LP: Feliz (0-4)