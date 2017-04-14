The Red Sox had their game last against the Pirates postponed because of rain and it didn’t take them long to make that game up. The Pirates and the Sox both had today off, so they scheduled the make up game for this afternoon. The Sox had Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound vs. Chad Kuhl for the Pirates. ERod gave up a couple runs early, but he pitched well enough to keep the Sox in the game. The Sox rallied in the 8th to take the lead and their closer got them the win.

Eduardo Rodriguez didn’t have a great start to the game when he gave up a 2 run home run to McCutchen in the 1st inning. Sox 0-2. ERod settled down well after that and that would be the last earned run he would give up. The Sox got one of those runs back in the bottom of the 2nd when Marco Hernandez hit an RBI double to score Moreland. Sox 1-2. Rodriguez stayed on the mound into the 6th inning. ERod got a quick out, but Farrell went out to get him when he gave up a double and walk. Heath Hembree came out to finish off the inning. Hembree got Harrison to strikeout, but then Polanco was able to score from 3rd on a throwing error from Christian Vazquez. Sox 1-3. Hembree got the 3rd out to end the inning and close the book on ERod’s outing. His pitching line was 107 pitches, 5.1 IP, 3 R, 2 ER, 4 BB and 8 Ks.

The game stayed 3-1 until the bottom of the 8th inning when the Sox were finally able to put a rally together to not only tie the game, but take the lead. The Sox had the bases loaded with one out when Hanley Ramirez came to the plate. Ramirez hit a triple that at first looking like it scored three runs, but the play at the plate with Mookie Betts was close enough to be challenged by the Pirates. The Pirates won the challenge and Betts was called out. The game was not tied 3-3. The Pirates intentionally walked Moreland and then Xander Bogaerts hit what would be the game winning RBI. Xander hit an RBI single to score Ramirez. Sox 4-3. Craig Kimbrel would come out for the top of the 9th looking for his 3rd save of the season. Kimbrel gave up a leadoff single, but Vazquez would erase that runner when he gunned him down trying to steal second. Kimbrel got the 3 outs the team needed for the save and the win.

Sox Player of the Game: Hanley Ramirez for the game tying triple to turn this game around and bring Fenway back to life!

Red Sox 4 Pirates 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Barnes (2-0) LP: Nicasio (0-2) SV: Kimbrel (3)