The Sox just won 3 out of 4 against the Phillies, but now they headed down to Houston to take on the AL Leading Astros. The Sox had Drew Pomeranz on the mound hoping to have a better showing than his last outing. Pomeranz did just that. He only allowed one run in his 6+ innings of work. Mookie hit a homer to put the Sox back in front and Kimbrel closed the door and gave the team the win.

Drew Pomeranz and Mike Fiers went toe to toe for most of the game. The Sox got a run off of Fiers in the 3rd inning when Moreland hit an RBI single to score Betts. Sox 1-0. Pomeranz got through the 6th inning without allowing a run to score, but then he went back out for the 7th. Pomeranz ended up giving up a solo home run to McCann to have the Astros tie the game. Sox 1-1.

Farrell took Pomeranz out of the game and Joe Kelly came in to finish off the inning. Kelly gave up a double and intentionally walked Fisher. The Astros looked primed to take the lead, but then Rutledge made a great catch at third to end the inning. The Sox then got the lead back in the top of the 8th when Mookie Betts hit a solo home run deep into the stands. Sox 2-1. Barnes pitched a scoreless 8th inning before handing the ball over to Kimbrel in the 9th. Kimbrel got the 3 outs the team needed for his 19th save and the win.

Red Sox 2 Astros 1 BOXSCORE

WP: Kelly (3-0) LP: Harris (2-2) SV: Kimbrel (19)