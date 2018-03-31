The Sox took on the Rays for the 3rd game of the 4 game series. The Sox had Rick Porcello on the mound and much like the starters before him, he impressed on the mound. Porcello pitched into the 6th inning and only allowed one run to score. The Sox got on the board first when Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run in the 2nd inning. Bogaerts has been nothing short of spectacular in the few games we’ve seen of him in 2018. The Sox got their 2nd run in the 4th when Ramirez scored by way of a Rays throwing error. The Sox scored their 3rd and final run of the game in the 6th when Bogaerts hit an RBI double to bring Martinez to the plate. Sox 3-0.

Porcello got pulled in the 6th with runners on the corners and only one out. Heath Hembree came in to protect the win for both the Sox and for Porcello. Hembree did let the Rays get on the scoreboard with an RBI sac fly, but was able to limit the damage to that. That run closed the book on Porcello’s performance. His pitching line was 89 pitches, 5.1 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 BB and 4 Ks. Not too shabby. Hembree came back out for the 7th before being replaced by Bobby Poyner, who was making his MLB debut. Poyner got the 3rd out of the inning in his debut. The 8th inning wouldn’t be as kind to Poyner though as he gave up a solo home run Gomez to have the Rays within a run. Sox 3-2. Carson Smith came out of the pen with the game once again on the line. This time Smith held the lead for the Sox and handed the ball over to Kimbrel in the 9th. Kimbrel started the inning with a walk, but then it was erased by way of the double play. Kimbrel got the 3 outs the team needed for the win and his second save of the season.

Red Sox 3 Rays 2 BOXSCORE

WP: Porcello (1-0) LP: Kittredge (0-1) SV: Kimbrel (2)