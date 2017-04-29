The Red Sox welcomed the World Series Champion Chicago Cubs into Fenway on Friday night. The Sox haven’t scored many runs lately, but they would end up scoring all the runs they need last night in the first inning.

Drew Pomeranz was on the mound for the Sox and he would start the game giving up a solo home run to Bryant in the first. The Sox bats would have his back and then some in the bottom of the 1st when they scored 5 runs off Cubs’ pitcher Jake Arrieta. Andrew Benintendi hit a solo home run to tie the game up 1-1. The Sox weren’t done there though as they scored 4 more times in the inning. Ramirez hit an RBI single, Moreland hit an RBI double and then Bradley Jr and Vazquez both finished the innings off with RBI singles. Sox 5-1.

Pomeranz gave up a solo home run in the top of the 3rd, but the Sox still seemed in total control of this game. Pomeranz pitched through 6 innings and then when the bullpen took over in the 7th is when things got complicated. Robby Scott came out in the 7th, but was pulled for Joe Kelly with one out in the inning. Kelly found himself in trouble and allowed two runs to score. Almora Jr. scored on a wild pitch and then Kelly gave up an RBI single to Zobrist. Sox 5-4. The game didn’t feel like an easy victory anymore.

Heath Hembree came out for the 8th inning, but when he gave up back to back singles he was pulled in favor of Fernando Abad. Abad has struggled since putting on a Sox uniform, but he did his job last night. Abad struck out both batters he faced to end the inning. The 9th inning would belong to Sox closer Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel struck out the first two batters, but then he gave up a double to Zobrist to keep the Cubs’ hopes alive. Thankfully Kimbrel had one more strikeout in him to end the game with a win for the Sox!

Red Sox 5 Cubs 4 BOXSCORE

WP: Pomeranz (2-1) LP: Arrieta (3-1) SV: Kimbrel (8)