The Red Sox came back to Fenway to face off with the Rangers for a 3 game series. The Rangers have won 10 out of their last 11 games, so the Sox were in for a fight. The Sox had Rick Porcello on the mound vs. Andrew Cashner for the Rangers. Porcello pitched into the 7th inning and while he gave up 5 runs (only 4 earned), he got plenty of run support from the Sox offense to get his 3rd win for the season.

The Sox got on the board first when they scored a single run in the bottom of the 2nd. Sandy Leon came to the plate with the bases loaded, but instead of putting up a crooked number he hit into an RBI groundout to score Ramirez from third. Sox 1-0. Porcello allowed the Rangers to tie the game up in the top of the 3rd when he gave up an RBI sac fly to DeShields. Sox 1-1. The Sox struck back in the bottom of the 3rd when Bogaerts scored on a wild pitch. Sox 2-1. The Rangers were able to once again tie up the game in the top of the 5th when Choo hit an RBI double to score DeShields. Sox 2-2.

The Sox bats finally broke the game open in the bottom of the 5th when they scored 3 times in the inning. Bogaerts hit a 2 run RBI single and then Moreland hit an RBI sac fly. Sox 5-2. Porcello gave one of those runs right back in the top of the 6th when he gave up an RBI single to old friend Mike Napoli. Sox 5-3. However the Sox put the game away for good in the bottom of the 6th when they scored 4 more times. Pedroia hit a 2 run RBI double, Bogaerts hit an RBI double and then Bogaerts scored again on a wild pitch. Sox 9-3. Porcello found a little bit of trouble again in the top of the 7th when he gave up an RBI single to Choo and then got Andrus to ground into a double play while still allowing the run to score. Sox 9-5. Porcello gave up another single and Farrell saw enough. Porcello was out of the game and Hembree was in to finish off the inning. Hembree gave up a double to Lucroy, however Mazara was thrown out by way of a perfect through from Xander Bogaerts to home. The Rangers reviewed the play, but the out call stood and the inning was over.

Robby Scott came out for the 8th inning and he allowed the Rangers to get within 3 runs when he gave up a solo home run to Gallo. Sox 9-6. The game was now a save situation and Craig Kimbrel was up and warming in the pen. Kimbrel ended up not being needed as the Sox bats scored two runs in the top of the 9th. Moreland hit an RBI single and then Benintendi scored by way of a balk. I’m gonna be honest, I didn’t see the balk, but I’ll take the run. Sox 11-6. Matt Barnes came out for the bottom of the 9th and had a nice, simple, 1-2-3 inning.

Red Sox 11 Rangers 6 BOXSCORE

WP: Porcello (3-5) LP: Cashner (1-4)