The Sox had won two out of three games against the Twins and were looking for one more win to take the series before hitting the road. The Sox had David Price on the mound vs. Kyle Gibson for the Twins. The Twins struck first against Price and it looked like the Sox might only be able to split the series, however the Sox bats came to life in the 4th and 5th innings to put the Sox out in front. Price pitched through the 7th and then the bullpen held onto the lead for the win.

The Twins struck first when they scored a single run off of Price in the 1st. Joe Mauer hit an RBI groundout to score Dozier from 3rd. Sox 0-1. Price gave up 2 more runs in the 4th when he gave up a 2 run RBI double to Polanco. Sox 0-3. Things looked bleak for the Sox, however the bats finally started to show up in the bottom of the 4th. Mookie Betts hit a solo home run to the Monster to get the Sox on the board. Sox 1-3. The Sox kept at it in the 5th inning and were able to rally for the lead. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit an RBI double to score Ramirez, Marrero hit an RBI groundout to score JBJ and then Betts hit an RBI single to score Vazquez. Sox 4-3. The Sox tacked on another run in the 6th when Hanley Ramirez hit a solo home run. Sox 5-3.

Price pitched through 7 innings and went from being in line for the loss to the win. Price’s pitching line was 112 pitches, 7 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 0 BB and 7 Ks. The Sox scored their 6th and final run in the bottom of the 7th when Marrero hit an RBI double. Sox 6-3. Joe Kelly came out and while he had to throw a lot of pitches, he pitched a scoreless 8th inning. Craig Kimbrel came out for the 9th and got the save and the win.

Red Sox 6 Twins 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Price (3-2) LP: Gibson (4-6) SV: Kimbrel (22)