The Red Sox play the Phillies for 2 games at home and then head off to Philly for two more games in their ballpark. The Sox had Rick Porcello on the mound vs. Jerad Eickhoff for the Phillies. Porcello struggled out of the gate and gave up 4 runs in the 1st inning. The Sox offense battled back and were able to tie the game in the bottom of the 8th with a Hanley Ramirez home run. The Sox went to extras and won it in the 11th when Pedroia hit an RBI single to score Marrero from 2nd.

The Phillies did almost all of their damage against Porcello in the 1st inning. Porcello gave up a 2 run RBI single to Joseph, an RBI double to Blanco and then an RBI single to Franco to put the Sox in a 0-4 hole. The Sox got one of those runs back in the bottom of the 2nd when Andrew Benintendi hit a solo home run. Sox 1-4. The Sox got within a run in the 3rd when Pedroia hit an RBI groundout and then Benintendi hit an RBI single. Sox 3-4. The Sox tied the game up in the 4th inning when Mookie Betts hit an RBI double to score Jackie Bradley Jr. Sox 4-4. Unfortunately, Porcello came out in the top of the 5th and gave the lead right back to the Phillies. Porcello gave up an RBI single to Kendrick. Sox 5-4. Porcello pitched through 6 innings and while he had a horrible first inning, he really settled down and did well after that. His pitching line for the night was 114 pitches, 6 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 1 BB and 4 Ks.

Joe Kelly came out for the 7th inning and pitched a dominant frame before handing the ball over to Robby Scott in the 8th. Scott pitched a scoreless frame and then in the bottom of the 8th the Sox once again tied up the game. Hanley Ramirez hit a solo shot to the Monster to have the Sox and Phils tied 5-5. With the game tied, closer Craig Kimbrel came out in the 9th. Kimbrel had his usual dominant inning to keep the game tied. The Sox weren’t able to score in the bottom of the 9th, so they were on to extra innings. Matt Barnes came out for the 10th and immediately got himself into trouble. Barnes had runners at 2nd and 3rd with only one out, but was able to get the next two outs without allowing the Phillies to score. Sox 5-5. Barnes came back out for the 11th inning and had a much easier scoreless inning. The Sox bats were finally able to get to the Phillies bullpen in the bottom of the 11th. Pablo Sandoval hit a single to start the inning. Marrero came into the game to run for Pablo. Leon moved Marrero over to 2nd and then Pedroia hit an RBI single to bring him to the plate for the walk off victory!

Red Sox 6 Phillies 5 F/11 BOXSCORE

WP: Barnes (5-2) LP: Fien (0-1)