The Red Sox opened up the 2nd half of 2017 at home against the constant rivals, the Yankees. The Sox had Drew Pomeranz on the mound vs. Jordan Montgomery for the Yankees. The game went back and forth, but the Yankees were leading by a single run in the bottom of the 9th when the Sox loaded the bases without recording an out. The game would end up being won by a walk off walk by Benintendi to force in the winning run.

The game stayed scoreless until the top of the 3rd when the Yankees got on the board first. Pomeranz gave up an RBI single to Sanchez to have the Yanks in front 1-0. The Sox grabbed the lead right back in the bottom of the 3rd when Hanley Ramirez hit a 2 run homer off of Montgomery. Sox 2-1. The Sox added on another run in the 4th when Pedroia hit an RBI single off of Montgomery. Sox 3-1.

Unfortunately that lead would not last for long as the Yankees got to work against Pomeranz in the 5th. Pomeranz gave up an RBI single to Gardner and then a 2 run homer to Sanchez to have the Yankees suddenly leading 4-3. The game stays that way until the bottom of the 9th. Pomeranz pitched 6 strong innings and then was followed by two strong innings from Matt Barnes. Robby Scott came out and pitched a scoreless 9th inning and then the Sox turned over all their hopes for a win in the hands of the Sox offense in the bottom of the 9th.

The Yankees brought out their closer Aroldis Chapman. Things did not go well for Chapman, which is good news for the Sox. Betts and Pedroia both hit infield singles and then they committed a double steal while Bogaerts was at the plate. Bogaerts ended up being safe at first due to an error from the Yankee second basemen and Mookie Betts came home to score on the play. Sox 4-4. The bases are loaded with no outs when Andrew Benintendi comes to the plate. Chapman can’t throw strikes and the Sox win as Benintendi walks and forces in a run. The 9th inning was a complete breakdown for the Yankee closer and the Sox benefitted greatly from that.

Red Sox 5 Yankees 4 BOXSCORE

WP: Scott (1-1) LP: Chapman (2-1)