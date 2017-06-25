The Sox had David Price on the mound last night and hoped he would pitch his team to victory. Price gave up a single run early and was hurt by some poor defense behind him, but all in all, he had a pretty decent start. The Sox struggle for most of the game, however they still made a rally in the 9th and had the bases loaded with a chance to win it. Unfortunately the Sox weren’t able to complete the comeback as Young struck out to end the game.

The Angels got on the board right off the bat when they scored one run off of Price in the 1st. Price gave up an RBI single to Macdonado to have the Angels up 1-0. The Sox tied the game up in the bottom of the 2nd when Mitch Moreland hit a solo home run. Sox 1-1. The Angels took the lead again in the top of the 4th due to some poor defense behind Price. Espinosa was safe at first due to an errant throw by Bogaerts. Espinosa then stole 2nd aided by another botched play by Bogaerts. All in all, it wasn’t Bogie’s best inning. Price gave up an RBI double to Young Jr, so that error really came back to bite the Sox. Sox 1-2. The Angels tacked on another run off of Price in the 6th when Valbuena hit an RBI sac fly. Sox 1-3.

Price was done after 6 inning and I couldn’t really complain about his performance. Things went for bad to worse to weird in the 7th. Fernando Abad took the mound and wasn’t able to keep the Angels off the board. Abad gave up an RBI double to Maybin. Then things went all kinds of strange when the home plate ump called time and then called a balk on Abad to bring home another run. Sox 1-5. Farrell came out and was livid with the decision. He was thrown out of the game and then gave his lungs a workout with a long screaming match with the umpire. I don’t think I have ever seen Farrell as angry as I saw him last night. Boyer came in to relief Abad got the final out of the inning, but the damage and the drama was done.

Boyer came back for the 8th inning and the Matt Barnes pitched the 9th. Barnes continues to show signs of struggle or maybe even fatigue. Barnes hit a batter, walked a batter and then gave up an RBI single to Calhoun. Sox 1-6. In the bottom of the 9th, the Sox didn’t go quietly. Hanley Ramirez hit an RBI ground rule double to get their 2nd run of the evening. Christian Vazquez then struck out, but instead of it ending the game, the ball got away and Benintendi scored on the play. The Angels had to go to their bullpen for Parker as Chris Young came in to pinch hit. Parker was throwing some mad heat and Young ended up striking out to end the game. The Sox put up a good fight, but it was too little, too late.

Red Sox 3 Angels 6 BOXSCORE

WP: Ramirez (7-5) LP: Price (2-2) SV: Parker (1)