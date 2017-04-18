The Red Sox took to the field at 11am for the yearly Marathon Monday game. The Sox play 9 innings while the city hosts one of the most premiere marathons in the country. Today the Sox had knuckleballer Steven Wright on the mound, hoping to rebound from his last outing. Wright found a little trouble early on, but the Sox bats battled back and Wright pitched into the 7th inning.

The Rays ended up scoring two runs in the 1st inning off of Wright. Wright wasn’t helped when Hernandez went to get catch a ball from Kiermaier in foul territory and dropped it. Keirmaier ended up getting a single instead of being out and the inning kept ticking. Wright ended up giving up RBI groundouts to Miller and Souza Jr to have the Rays up 2-0 early. The Sox got one of those runs back in the bottom of the 1st when Ramirez hit an RBI single to score Pedroia. Sox 1-2. The Sox snagged the lead in the bottom of the 2nd when Benintendi hit a 2 run RBI single followed by an RBI single from Betts. Sox 4-2.

The game stayed 4-2 until the 7th inning by way of Wright’s steady pitching. It was a marked difference from his last outing when he couldn’t get out of the 2nd inning. Wright took to the mound in the 7th inning, but was pulled when he gave up a lead off single to Beckman. Robbie Ross Jr. came to the mound and while he got two outs, he also gave up a ground rule double and intentionally walked Longoria. Ben Taylor came out of the pen to try to get the final out of the inning. Taylor ended up giving up an RBI single to Souza Jr. to have the Rays now within a run. Sox 4-3. Heath Hembree came out and pitched a scoreless 8th inning before handing the ball over to closer Craig Kimbrel. Kimbrel would be working for the 3rd day in a row, but it didn’t look like it bothered him any. Kimbrel got the save by striking out all three batters he faced. The Sox got the win and the series from the Rays.

Red Sox Player of the Game: Andrew Benintendi had a great day at the plate. Benintendi was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI during the game. It was Benintendi’s RBI in the 2nd inning that put the Sox ahead for good in the game.

Red Sox 4 Rays 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Wright (1-1) LP: Snell (0-2) SV: Kimbrel (6)