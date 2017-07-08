The Red Sox hoped to put a skid to the mini losing streak they were on and even up the series with the Rays. The Sox had Drew Pomeranz on the mound vs. Jake Odorizzi for the Rays. Pomeranz kept getting himself into trouble, but the almight double play kept getting him out of it. Pomeranz pitched a quality start and the Sox bats got him his 9th win of the season. Pomeranz is showing himself to be a valuable arm in the rotation and well worth the trade last season.

The Sox got on the board first and gave Pomeranz 4 runs of support in the top of the 3rd. Betts hit an RBI double, Benintendi hit an RBI single and then Pedroia hit a 2 run homer to have the Sox leading 4-0. The Sox added another run in the 4th inning when Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a lead off home run. Sox 5-0. The Rays finally were able to get on the board in the bottom of the 4th. Pomeranz gave up an RBI double to Ramos and then an RBI single to Miller. Sox 5-2.

The Sox got those runs back in the top of the 5th when Bradley Jr. walked to force in a run. That walk also chased Odorizzi from the game and the rest of the game would be up to the Rays bullpen. The Sox scored their 7th run of the game when Vazquez hit an RBI groundout to score Moreland from 3rd. Sox 7-2. Pomeranz pitched two more scoreless innings and was done after 6. His pitching line was 109 pitches, 6 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 5 BB and 6 Ks. Heath Hembree came out for the 7th inning and he gave up a lead off home run to Souza Jr. to give the Rays their 3rd and final run of the night. Sox 7-3. Hembree gave up 2 more hits and with runners at the corners, Farrell went with Matt Barnes to finish off the inning. Barnes ended the 7th with one pitch when he got Ramos to ground into a double play.

Barnes went back out and pitched himself a scoreless inning. The Sox added one more run in the top of the 9th when Hanley Ramirez hit a solo home run. Sox 8-3. Even though it wasn’t a save situation, Craig Kimbrel came out for the 9th because he needed the work. Kimbrel struck out the side and the Sox won this game with ease.

Red Sox 8 Rays 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Pomeranz (9-4) LP: Odorizzi (5-4)