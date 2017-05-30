The Red Sox headed out of Fenway and on the road for the next 10 days. The Sox headed to Chicago to take on the White Sox. The story of the day was that David Price was activated and he’s be making his MLB debut in 2017. Price struggled in his 2 rehab outings, so there was some tempered expectations. Price pitched 5 innings and with 2 walks and one mistake pitch, he gave up 3 runs in his 5 frames of work. The good news is that Price looked healthy and looked like someone who can help the rotation.

The Red Sox were able to get on a scoreboard in the top of the 1st when Xander Bogaerts hit a sac fly to bring Mookie Betts to the plate. Red 1-0. The game stayed that was until the bottom of the 3rd when David Price gave the lead to the White Sox. Price walked two batters and then gave up a 3 run homer to Melky Cabrera. Red 1-3. The Sox were able to tie up the game in the top of the 4th when Vazquez hit an RBI double and then Bradley Jr. hit an RBI groundout. Red 3-3. The Red Sox took the lead back in the top of the 5th when Mookie Betts hit a solo home run to left field. Red 4-3. Price was done after 5 innings and if the score had held up, he would have gotten his first win of the season.

Joe Kelly came out and threw a scoreless 6th inning. He used a lot of pitches, so it would be one inning and done for him. Matt Barnes came out for the 7th inning and then is when the game turned for the Red Sox. Barnes gave up a leadoff triple and then an RBI double to have the game tied. Red 4-4. Cabrera then reached by way of an infield single and Smith was able to score at the plate due to Vazquez not being able to control the ball. Red 4-5. Boyer came out and pitched a scoreless 8th inning, but the damage had already been done and the Red Sox wouldn’t have a rally in the late innings.

The other bad news is that Dustin Pedroia injured his wrist on a fluke play at first base in the 1st inning and would be pulled from the game. Pedroia is heading back to Boston to get checked out, but given his wrist history, this could mean some bad news for the Red Sox.

Red Sox 4 White Sox 5 BOXSCORE

WP: Minaya (1-0) LP: Barnes (3-2) SV: Robertson (8)