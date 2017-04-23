The Red Sox hoped to be able to pull even in the series with the O’s last night. The Sox had Steven Wright on the mound vs. Jayson Aquino for the O’s. There was concern about the rainy weather that Wright might not be able to get his knuckleball working. Wright did well for the first few innings, but then everything fell apart in the 4th inning and that would end up being the game.

The game stayed scoreless until the 3rd inning and it was actually the Sox who took the lead first. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a 2 run no doubt homer to Eutaw Street to give the Sox a 2-0 lead. Wright seemed like he was cruising along, but that would come to a screeching halt in the 4th inning. Wright gave up a game tying home run to Mancini, but the O’s weren’t done yet. Schoop then hit a back to back homer to put the Orioles in the lead. Jones hit an RBI single to give the O’s a 4-2 lead and to end Wright’s outing for the night. Hembree came in to try to stop the bleeding and he did just that.

Hembree not only finished off the 5th inning, but he also pitched through the 7th inning and never allowed the O’s on the scoreboard. Unfortunately at the same time the Sox offense was silent. Other than JBJ’s home run, the Sox bats looked lackluster. There is definitely a rising concern about the lack of offense from the Sox this early in 2017. Robbie Ross Jr. came out and pitched a scoreless 8th, but the O’s coasted easily to victory.

Red Sox 2 Orioles 4 BOXSCORE

WP: Aquino (1-0) LP: Wright (1-2) SV: D. O’Day (1)