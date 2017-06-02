The Red Sox headed to Baltimore for a 4 game series against the O’s. The Sox hoped for a drama free series, especially given their last two series with the team. The Sox had Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound vs. former Sox Wade Miley. ERod fell warming up in the bullpen, so there was some concern that he might have reinjured his knee. He seemed okay, however he didn’t have his best outing to date. ERod gave up 7 runs over 6 innings of work. The Sox rallied late, but ended up coming up a couple of runs short.

The O’s jumped on the scoreboard right off the bat when they scored two runs in the 1st inning. ERod gave up a 2 run homer to Trumbo to have the O’s up 2-0. The Sox got one of those runs back in the top of the 2nd when Vazquez hit an RBI single to score Travis. Sox 1-2. ERod gave up a solo home run in the 4th inning to Davis to have the O’s back up by 2. Sox 1-3. Things really fell apart for Rodriguez when he came out for the 6th inning. ERod gave up a leadoff home run to Adam Jones and then a 3 run homer to Schoop. Sox 1-7. Rodriguez was done and Boyer came in to get the last out of the inning. Rodriguez had one of his worst outings of 2017. His pitching line was 94 pitches, 5.2 IP, 8 H, 7 R, 0 BB and 6 Ks.

Boyer pitched a scoreless 7th inning and then Fernando Abad pitched a scoreless 8th inning. The Sox bats finally got clicking in the top of the 9th, but weren’t able to make up for the damage that Rodriguez did earlier in the game. Vazquez hit an RBI single and then Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a 3 run homer to suddenly have it only be a 2 run game. Sox 5-7. The game ended though when Pablo Sandoval came in to the plate and grounded out for the third and final out.

Red Sox 5 Orioles 7 BOXSCORE

WP: Miley (2-3) LP: Rodriguez (4-2)