The Red Sox just won in walk off fashion the night before and came back in on Saturday afternoon for another game with the Yankees. The Sox had Chris Sale on the mound and once again he pitched a game. Sale left the mound in the 8th with 2 outs. Kimbrel tried to get the 4 out save, but ended up giving up the game tying homer to Holliday in the 9th. The game went into extras and then the game finally ended in the 16th when the Yankees scored runs off of Fister.

Chris Sale and Luis Severino both put on a show when it came to the pitching. The only run that Severino gave up was an RBI sac fly from Moreland in the 3rd inning. Severino pitched 7 innings and looked pretty unhittable. And then there is Chris Sale. Sale pitched 7.2 innings, only gave up 3 hits and struck out 13 batters. Craig Kimbrel came in to face Aaron Judge to finish off the 8th inning. Kimbrel had to throw way too many pitches, but he did get Judge to fly out to end the inning.

The problem came in the bottom of the 9th when Kimbrel went out to complete the 4 out save. Kimbrel gave up a lead off home run to Holliday to have the game tied. Kimbrel went on to strike out the side, but the damage was done. The game headed to extras. There was some drama and controversy in the 11th when there seemed to be an obvious interference play at first base by Holliday. The umpires didn’t see it that way and Farrell protested the game. It ended up being moot as the Yankees didn’t score that inning.

The game just kept going and going. In extras the Sox went through Heath Hembree, Blaine Boyer, Brandon Workman, Fernando Abad and then Doug Fister. Fister was scheduled to be starting on Tuesday, but there he is out of the pen. Things would go well for reliever Fister though. Fister pitched a scoreless 15th, but then the Yankees got all over him in the 16th. Fister gave up RBI singles to Gregorius and Romine and then an RBI sac fly to Sanchez. The Yankees were up 4-1 and after 16 innings they finally got their first win of the series.

Red Sox 1 Yankees F/16 BOXSCORE

WP: Heller (1-0) LP: Fister (0-3)