It was a cold and dreary night at Fenway Park as the Sox finally had a window in order to get the game in last night. The Sox had Rick Porcello on the mound vs. Luis Severino for the Yankees. Porcello had some poor defense behind him again and the Sox offense was nowhere to be found, so he ended up with the loss even though he pitched well. The Sox were only able to scrap together one run, so the Yankees coasted to victory with their 3 runs on the night.

The Yankees hopped on the scoreboard first when Xander Bogaerts made a throwing error to allow Castro to reach and then Porcello gave up a 2 run homer to Aaron Judge. Sox 0-2. Porcello wouldn’t give up another run until the top of the 6th inning when he gave up an RBI single to Bird. Sox 0-3. It was only 3 runs, but it sure felt like the Sox were in a deep hole. The Sox bats have been cold more often than not this season and last night would be no different.

The Sox would get their one and only run in the bottom of the 9th when they made Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman work. Chapman seemed to be pretty wild and the Sox hoped to take advantage. The Sox ended up getting a single run when pinch hitter Chris Young hit an RBI groundout to score Benintendi from 3rd base. JBJ and Josh Rutledge both had a chance to make this game interesting, but instead they struck out to end the inning and the game. The Sox did make Chapman throw 33 pitches though, so let’s hope he’s unavailable when the rivals face off on Thursday.

Red Sox 1 Yankees 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Severino (2-1) LP: Porcello (1-3) SV: Chapman (5)