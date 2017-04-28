The Red Sox hoped to be able to at least split the mini series with their ace Chris Sale on the mound. The Sox bats haven’t scored many runs for him in his starts this season and last night would be no different. Sale and Tanaka both put on a pitching clinic, however Tanaka beat out Sale and took the win.

Chris Sale dominated from first pitch of his outing last night. He was striking batters out left and right. Sale struck out 10 batters in his eight innings of work. The Yankees did get a run off of him in the top of the 4th inning when Holiday hit an RBI sac fly to score Hicks from 3rd. Sox 0-1. Sale was once again hit by the bad luck of pitching when the Sox offense was giving him no support. Tanaka was mowing down the Sox bats and they didn’t get anything more than a single off him all night.

Sale came back to the mound in the 9th inning. He wouldn’t make it through the inning and it would result in 2 more runs scoring for the Yankees. Sale gave up 2 singles to start the inning and then gave up an RBI single to Holliday to have the Yankees up 2-0. Farrell went out to get Sale in favor of Heath Hembree. Hembree gave up an RBI single to Castro to close the book on Sale. Sox 0-3. Hembree finished out the inning and then Tanaka came back out for the 9th inning. Tanaka was able to retire the Sox in order to pitch a complete game shutout. It’s another instance of Chris Sale pitching well and still ending up with a loss.

Red Sox 0 Yankees 3 BOXSCORE

WP: Tanaka (3-1) LP: Sale (1-2)