The Sox just got shut out by the Yankees the night before, so they hoped that David Price could put all this drama behind him and pitch his team to a win. Instead Price gave up 6 runs over 5 innings while the Sox offense was only able to scrap together one run. The Sox bullpen hiccupped as well and the Yankees won easily.

The Yankees first got on the board in the bottom of the 2nd when Price gave up an RBI single to Gardner. Sox 0-1. In the 3rd it went from bad to worse when Price gave up a 3 run homer to Sanchez. Sox 0-4. The Sox finally score a run off of Pineda in the top of the 4th. Bogaerts scored on a passed ball to score the first and sadly only run. Sox 1-4. In the bottom of the 5th Price gave up another home run to Sanchez, a 2 run dinger this time. Sox 1-6. Price was done after 5 innings and it wasn’t pretty. His pitching line was 107 pitches, 5 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 BB and 4 Ks.

Fernando Abad comes out for the 6th. He ended up giving up an RBI single to Castro and is pulled in favor of Brandon Workman. Workman finishes off the 6th and then heads back out for a scoreless 7th. Workman does find trouble in the 8th inning though and as a result two runs cross the plate. Workman gives up a lead off homer to Gardner and then an RBI ground out to Castro. Sox 1-9. The Sox pitching was dreadful and the offense was non-existent. The Sox left New York now 3 games out of first place in the AL East.

Red Sox 1 Yankees 9 BOXSCORE

WP: Pineda (7-3) LP: Price (1-1)