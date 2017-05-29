One of the ways you can make following your favorite sports even more exciting is by wagering on the teams or athletes you think will win the events. Sports betting is among the most popular forms of gaming in the country, especially now online and mobile betting is widely available. You no longer have to visit brick-and-mortar bookmakers to make your bets and can place wagers on your smartphone or computer.

Hockey betting is particularly interesting. It is slightly different than betting on other sports. There are different betting lines available as well as plenty of opportunities to win. This getting-started guide will provide you with everything you need to know about hockey betting.

Odds and Betting Types

The first thing you need to understand about hockey betting is the several bets available. You can find odds and bet types on the websites of bookmakers or through odds comparison sites. Navigate to this web-site if you want to learn more about the odds for the latest events.

The first type of bet you can place is a line bet, also known as a puck line. This bet is very simple; you pick the team you think will win the match with a predetermined point spread. You will see odds displayed in 3-digit numbers right next to the puck line.

Let’s say the Erie Otters are playing against the Seattle Thunderbirds. The bookmaker places the Thunderbirds at -1.5 +195 and the Otters at +1.5 -240. The first number you see (+/- 1.5) is the point-spread advantage. If you place your wager on the Otters, the team needs to win or avoid losing to the Thunderbirds by 1.5 points for you to win the bet.

On the other hand, wagering on the Thunderbirds means the team only needs to keep the point difference below 1.5 points for you to win the bet. It means that If the match ends with a 4-3 final score, you win.

What about the second numbers? The second numbers are the odds you get from your bookmaker. -240 means you win $100 for every $240 you wager, while +195 means you win $195 for every $100 you wager. It is the way puck line bets work.

We also have two more types of bets you can try, and they are Money Line and Over/Under bets. The Money Line bet is simple since you only need to choose the winning team. The Over/Under bet is for the total points scored throughout the game. If O/U is set at 5.5 and the match ends with 4-3 (a total of 7 points, which is over the 5.5 mark) then those who place Over bets win.

Getting Started Tips

Now that you know the basics of hockey betting, it is time to talk about some of the best getting-started tips to keep in mind. First, always take advantage of the free offers and bonuses available. There are many bonuses and free bets you can use to give hockey betting a try without wagering your real money. Worry not, because these free bets still allow you to win real cash prizes.

Don’t forget to take the time to compare bookmakers before signing up for an account. Work with well-known names for maximum security and make sure you understand the terms and conditions fully before placing your bets.

You can click to read more about top names such as Bet365 as well as the wealth of betting opportunities and casino games you can find on their platforms. Getting started with sports betting, particularly hockey betting, should be very easy to do.

Bet Responsibly

One last thing to keep in mind before venturing into the exciting world of sports betting is to bet responsibly. Only bet with the money you can afford to lose and make sure you are in control of – instead of being emotional about – the bets you place, regardless of whether you win or lose.

Follow these tips, and you will have no trouble at all getting started with hockey betting. You’ll be surprised by just how much more exciting watching hockey matches will be when you have bets on the line.a