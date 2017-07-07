Over the past 24 years that Raw has graced our television screens every Monday night, we have been given countless moments to store in the back of our minds for the inevitable history conversation with a fellow fan. Some have been funny, some controversial, and some were so unexpected that we didn’t have a proper way to explain our thoughts.

One such moment came in the summer of 2002. After years of doing everything possible to put Vince McMahon and the WWF out of business only to come up on the losing end, former WCW President Eric Bischoff made his shocking debut as the new Raw GM. Jerry Lawler put it best saying that he sat next McMahon as he wished death on Bischoff every Monday.

The hatchet was quickly buried between the two generals of the Monday Night War and Bischoff ended up being arguably the best GM in the GM era.

We will be seeing another moment on these same lines this summer?

No, no we won’t. At least not at the same level, but we could very well see another rival President making the move to Stamford.

This Monday after Raw, the WWE Network will premiere the latest installment of their 24 series dedicated to the return of Kurt Angle. WWE broke the news on Twitter earlier today that interviews for the documentary series will include recently ousted former TNA/Impact Wrestling President Dixie Carter, a move that no one saw coming.

Carter took over operations of TNA from Jeff Jarrett nearly a decade ago in hopes of doing what Bischoff did with WCW – provide legitimate competition to WWE. For those that haven’t been watching in the last decade, she didn’t succeed…not even close! Jarrett is now back in power and Carter is out of the wrestling business.

Or IS she? (pure drama)

Over the last few weeks we have seen Angle, the current Raw GM, overly worried about texts and information received from Raw announcer Cory Graves. WWE has given us a solid Summer storyline nearly every yea r – 2011 gave us The Summer of Punk, Wade Barrett and Nexus tried to take over Raw in 2010 and in 2001 WCW and ECW teamed up to try and take out the WWF – these texts could very well lead up to the 2017 story of the summer.

I don’t think that WWE leaking the information about Carter appearing this Monday is a coincidence. It may not happen necessarily during Raw, but I am getting a strong feeling that Angle is getting texts saying that Dixie Carter is looking to come in and take over as Raw GM.

Yes, it’s a bit of a stretch I know, but it could provide something new. Throughout her time on Raw, Carter could use former TNA stars currently on Raw and those that could be in the future (Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Bobby Roode…apparently NOT Austin Aries since he was released for some reason) in storylines for a while.

It could also lead to a female power struggle once Stephanie McMahon returns to TV. The battle between Raw Commissioner and GM could lead to a huge match between Triple H and someone of Carter’s choosing…maybe Samoa Joe?

If it happens, it has to happen soon. This is supposed to be a Summer storyline and we are on the Fall side of the 4th of July. This Monday could very well be the perfect time to make a move like this as it will be the night after the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view and we will be gearing up for SummerSlam.

Carter provided a solid on-air authority figure, something that Angle and, to a much larger extent, Mick Foley, have been lacking.

Raw needs some kind of boost. At this point, why not Dixie?

SO WHAT DO YOU THINK? WERE YOU SURPRISED TO SEE THAT DIXIE CARTER WILL BE ON WWE PROGRAMMING? DO YOU THINK THAT IT WILL LEAD TO AN ON-AIR ROLE? HOW WOULD YOU BOOK HER ON RAW?