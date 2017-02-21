Last night after Raw, the call was made!

…and it was pretty symbolic that the call went to voice mail.

After Raw went off the air, The Rock stepped into the arena for his second non-televised appearance of the evening. Rock’s production company is making a movie about Paige and her family and were at the Staples Center last night to do some shooting for the film.

What was being shot was a scene with actresses portraying Paige and AJ Lee. As Rock was explaining this to the crowd, he mentioned that he was told to beware of “CM Punk” chants as soon as he mentioned AJ (Punk’s wife).

Sure enough, the Los Angeles crowd made WWE agents look like geniuses as the “CM Punk” rang loud throughout the arena almost immediately.

Rock’s response to chants was very anti-WWE…Rock took his phone out an called CM Punk.

Such a Rock move!

Rock called The Best in the World and left a voice message simply saying that he was standing in the center of the Staples Center and 15,000 people are screaming his name.

Earlier today, Punk took to Twitter to respond simply saying thank you to the Staples Center crowd. “It was good to hear from you.”

Obviously the speculation train is now running rampant. Any sort of connection to CM Punk and WWE means the Punk is on his way back to the squared circle.

For the record, I don’t buy it…at all! I’d be more than willing to bet that Punk is fully aware that fans across the country are still chanting his name at various WWE events. This is nothing new.

But, for the sake of argument, and for the sake of having something very entertaining here for you to ready, let’s ask the simple, yet very intriguing question…what if?

It’s WrestleMania season so now would be the ideal time for Punk to make his first appearance in WWE since January, 2014. Without WWE even realizing it, they may have planted seeds for a potential Punk return.

When Punk left, one of the issues he reportedly had was his scheduled WrestleMania 30 match against Triple H. Punk was said to tell Triple H that “I don’t need to face you at WrestleMania, you need to face me.” Obviously there would be some tension between Punk and The Game.

Over the last few weeks, Triple H has had someone doing his dirty work – Samoa Joe. This would be the man that had an epic rivalry with Punk back in their Ring of Honor days.

This would also be the man who is a friend of Punk’s and has said recently that he would love to have a match against the Second City Savior.

This match would steal the show in Orlando for WrestleMania this year. The two have great chemistry together and are knows for their ability to put together five-star matches. This could then lead to matches against Kevin Owens and others in the rumored new stable the Triple H may be putting together.

Again though, this is a long shot at the very least. The WWE Universe may have to come to grips with the fact that the time of seeing CM Punk in the ring has come and gone.

Although…on March 6, Raw IS in Chiacgo…hhmmm…

