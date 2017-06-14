MONEY! MONEY MONEY MONEY MOOOONEY!

True wrestling fans sang that to the tune that we are used to hearing this time of year – the theme for Money in the Bank.

Since it’s debut at WrestleMania 21, the Money in the Bank match has become one of the most anticipated matches of the year and provides us with what is almost guaranteed to be a memorable moment – the cash-in!

Whether it is Edge cashing in on John Cena after the Elimination Chamber, Dolph Ziggler cashing in the night after WrestleMania 29 or Dean Ambrose capping off the night where all three Shield members held the title in the same night last year, we all have our favorite cash in’s and we remember them all.

This year is sure to be no different. Six of the best SmackDown has to offer will climb the seemingly metaphorical ladder to reach the brass ring…in briefcase form.

Let’s take a look at the field this year. In order of the likelihood they will be the one to carry around to briefcase from airport to airport this year, they are…

#6 – DOLPH ZIGGLER

Why He Will Win – If it happens, pure shock value – nothing more. And with Jinder Mahal winning the WWE Championship, SmackDown Live doesn’t exactly NEED to dive into the shock bag at this point.

Why He Won’t Win – Unfortunately Dolph’s door to the top spot has closed. He had a chance last summer in a championship match at SummerSlam, but couldn’t deliver on the big stage. He is still a good hand in the ring though which is why he is in the match.

When Would He Cash In – It’s hard to even think of when he would cash in. When he would, I would be willing to bet that he would join Damian Sandow as the only Money in the Bank winners to be pinned on their cash in attempt.

Likelihood Of Winning – No…just no.

#5 – AJ STYLES

Why He Will Win – He’s AJ Styles, hands down the best wrestler in the world today, that’s why! Styles will be in the title picture for the next few years in WWE.

Why He Won’t Win – Well, because Styles will be in the title picture for the next few years in WWE. He doesn’t need the briefcase. The annual ladder match should be a way to give a new star that final push into the upper echelon. Styles will be just fine without the briefcase.

When Would He Cash In – I see AJ doing the noble thing and announcing his cash in rather than cashing in at the end of the champions match. That announcement would come after John Cena wins the WWE Championship and we get another Styles/Cena championship match…this time in an Iron Man match!

Likelihood Of Winning – Wouldn’t surprise me but don’t think that it is too likely.

#4 – SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Why He Will Win – He’s a rock star! He’s The Artist! (WWE has made me feel like I HAVE to reference those nicknames – I could do without the monikers) All seriousness, Nakamura is an already established international star ready for the top spot in the company…

Why He Won’t Win – …just not yet. Shinsuke should still go through program’s with a few other stars before holding the belt. It can only help him to wait.

When Would He Cash In – There really would be no bad time for a Nakamura cash in. The longer he would wait, though, the better it would be for him in the long run.

Likelihood of Winning – It’s somewhat likely. WWE is trying to make a bigger international name for themselves and this would be a way to help that.

#3 – KEVIN OWENS

Why He Will Win – Is there anyone that would have more fun and give us more cash in teases than The New Face of America? Owens is the perfect heel to maximize the briefcase to its fullest potential.

Why He Won’t Win – It’s really hard to come up with a logical reason he wouldn’t win. Just calling it a hunch he doesn’t.

When Would He Cash In – After several near cash-in’s, Owens would finally cash in after a hard fought championship match – like the Elimination Chamber in February.

Likelihood Of Winning – Pretty likely it happens. Owens would bring out the best in the briefcase.

#2 – BARON CORBIN

Why He Will Win – Corbin isn’t necessarily ready just yet, but he’s so close that he could be ready once he gets the call to cash in his briefcase. He is a natural heel and would work great programs/matches with the likes of John Cena, Randy Orton and AJ Styles.

Why He Won’t Win – As I said before, he isn’t 100% ready just yet. WWE may not be ready to pull the trigger just yet.

When Would He Cash In – Just like Owens, Corbin would cash in after a long championship match. If the Styles/Cena Iron Man match that I mentioned before happens without the aid of the Money in the Bank Briefcase, Corbin could cash in after that.

Likelihood Of Winning – VERY likely! I think it is almost a 1A/1B situation with Corbin aaaaaand…

#1 – SAMI ZAYN

Why He Will Win – I don’t want to say that it is necessarily a now or never situation…but it’s a now or never situation. Sami has been ready since he came to the main roster last spring. He’s the perpetual underdog…kind of like Daniel Bryan…who got his first big break by winning the Money in the Bank Briefcase. See where I’m going with this?

Why He Won’t Win – WWE has been hesitant to put Sami in the main event picture so far. I’ll need to see it to believe that the higher-ups have faith in Zayn.

When Would He Cash In – At some point over the next 12 months, it’s easy to see that Kevin Owens will win the WWE Championship. How great would it be to see Owens celebrating in the ring after with the title and Sami’s music hits? The look on Owens’ face would be priceless and it would give us main event matches from the two stars that seem to have the best chemistry in the company.

Likelihood Of Winning – It will happen…it will happen…IT…WILL…HAPPEN!!

