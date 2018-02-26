The only thing that the Raw superstars are looking ahead to now is The Granddaddy Of Them All!

SmackDown will be there in a couple weeks as well, but for all intents and purposes…we are officially in the heart of WrestleMania season!

We have already seen steps taken to start laying out the 34th WrestleMania card after last night’s Elimination Chamber event – some more subtle than others

But we as wrestling fans, well, we’re just impatient! We want to know what the card will be now!

NFL Draft insiders will produce several mock drafts leading up to the actual late-April event. Why can’t we?

So from what we have been seeing and hearing recently – we take a look at the potential card for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP

AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman

SMACKDOWN WOMANS CHAMPIONSHIP

Charlotte Flair vs Asuka

RAW WOMANS CHAMPIONSHIP

Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax

SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Usos vs The Bludgeon Brothers vs The New Day

RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP

The Bar vs Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The Miz vs Finn Balor

UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP

Bobby Roode vs Randy Orton vs Jinder Mahal vs Rusev

CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Cedric Alexander vs Mustafa Ali

John Cena vs The Undertaker

Triple H & Stephanie McMahon vs Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan

Sasha Banks vs Bayley

Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Gallows & Anderson vs The Revival