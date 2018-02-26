The only thing that the Raw superstars are looking ahead to now is The Granddaddy Of Them All!
SmackDown will be there in a couple weeks as well, but for all intents and purposes…we are officially in the heart of WrestleMania season!
We have already seen steps taken to start laying out the 34th WrestleMania card after last night’s Elimination Chamber event – some more subtle than others
But we as wrestling fans, well, we’re just impatient! We want to know what the card will be now!
NFL Draft insiders will produce several mock drafts leading up to the actual late-April event. Why can’t we?
So from what we have been seeing and hearing recently – we take a look at the potential card for WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans.
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP
AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura
UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman
SMACKDOWN WOMANS CHAMPIONSHIP
Charlotte Flair vs Asuka
RAW WOMANS CHAMPIONSHIP
Alexa Bliss vs Nia Jax
SMACKDOWN TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Usos vs The Bludgeon Brothers vs The New Day
RAW TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP
The Bar vs Bray Wyatt & Matt Hardy
INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
The Miz vs Finn Balor
UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP
Bobby Roode vs Randy Orton vs Jinder Mahal vs Rusev
CRUISERWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Cedric Alexander vs Mustafa Ali
John Cena vs The Undertaker
Triple H & Stephanie McMahon vs Ronda Rousey & Kurt Angle
Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan
Sasha Banks vs Bayley
Seth Rollins vs Baron Corbin
Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
Gallows & Anderson vs The Revival