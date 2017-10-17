The St. Louis Blues have been bit repeatedly by the injury bug so far in 2017-18, but one of their key players is closing in on a return to the lineup. Alexander Steen, who has been recovering from a broken hand, is back practicing with the team and appears to be almost ready to make his 2017-18 debut.

Though Steen is back on the ice, head coach Mike Yeo isn’t ready to give a specific timeline on when he’ll be ready just yet.

Yeo’s statement on Steen’s status, via STLToday:

“He’s getting close. Good progress again today. We’ll have a skate tomorrow morning and see where he’s at. Not gonna rule him in, not gonna rule him out right now.”

Based on the reports from practice, Steen looks like his usual self. No one will fault Yeo for his vague answer, but it would be surprising if Steen wasn’t ready in the next few days.

It goes without saying that Steen will represent a major upgrade for the Blues at a time where they could desperately use some assistance.