You’re in luck if you were hoping to watch the Blues’ One Nation Classic skills competition and celebrity game this weekend. The event which features current Blues, Blues of old and some familiar names from the St. Louis Cardinals, will be held at Busch Stadium on Sunday, January 8th – the last day the ice will grace the field. Tickets are just $10, but if you can’t make it, all of the fun will also be streamed live for fans who are unable to make it to Busch.

Fox Sports will carry both the skills competition and the celebrity game on Fox Sports Go, the network’s online streaming service. Fans can tune in via the app or their computer if they subscribe with a participating carrier.

Here’s some info on the day’s festivities:

Skills Competition

See your favorite Blues players compete for locker room bragging rights in a skills competition. Who has the hardest shot? Who is the most accurate? Who is the fastest skater? Those answers will be revealed beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Celebrity Game

Brett Hull, Chris Pronger, Jim Edmonds and Kerry Robinson are among the Blues and Cardinals celebrities that will face-off in St. Louis’ Greatest Pick-Up Hockey game at the One Nation Classic.

Photo via St. Louis Blues