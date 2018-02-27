The St. Louis Blues are crashing and burning. With an ugly 8-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild, the Blues have now lost seven consecutive games and are looking like they should have sold more pieces at the deadline.

The losing streak, which has been about as brutal as they come, is now their worst since the 2009-10 season.

The Blues have lost seven straight games for the first time since Dec. 26-Jan. 7, 2009-10. They've been outscored 29-10 in the losing streak, including 16-3 in the last three games. #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) February 28, 2018

But hey, at least they scored a few goals against the Wild, right? That actually was a big accomplishment after they skated for just over 150 minutes without a goal.

In case you’re curious, here are all of the seven-game losing streaks in franchise history:

St Louis Blues 7 game losing streaks 11/26/1967 @ NY Rangers

2/25/1989 @ Edmonton Oilers

11/4/2005 vs Edmonton Oilers

1/17/2006 vs New Jersey Devils

3/27/2006 vs Detroit Red Wings

12/9/2006 vs Columbus

1/24/2008 @ San Jose Sharks

1/7/2010@ Anaheim Ducks

2/27/2018 @ Minnesota — STL Blues History (@STLBlueshistory) February 28, 2018

Will the Blues push it to eight? If they do, they’ll join a short list of teams in franchise history who have lost that many in a row.

In case you are wondering here are the 8 game losing streaks by the St Louis Blues. Nov 6 2005 VS Detroit Red Wings

Jan 19 2006 @ Washington Capitals

Mar 29 2006 @ Chicago Blackhawks

Dec 12 2006 VS Chicago Blackhawks — STL Blues History (@STLBlueshistory) February 28, 2018

Based on how badly the Blues are playing and all of the rumors regarding what’s happening in the locker room, it’s easy to envision things getting worse before they get better.