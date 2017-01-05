The St. Louis Blues are going to be wearing their Winter Classic uniforms six more times this season. The team’s Winter Classic uniforms were widely praised both in St. Louis and around the NHL and will be worn by the Blues at select weekend games throughout the remainder of the season.

Here are the upcoming games where the Blues will wear those beautiful throwbacks:

Jan. 7 vs. Dallas

Feb. 4 vs. Pittsburgh

March 11 vs. New York Islanders

March 25 vs. Calgary

April 2 vs. Nashville

April 9 vs. Colorado

It was widely speculated that the Blues and their current owners would eventually phase out the alternates the team has worn for the past several seasons. The alternates with the circular logo and the arch were creations of the old ownership team and it was believed the current group wanted to introduce a jersey with their own touch on it. Those old alternates were pretty good when they came out, but they became kind of stale over time as other teams used similar looks. As the Blues began to recognize their history, those alternates looked more and more out of place.

The Winter Classic jersey is awesome. It pays tribute to the team’s history and the overall color scheme and design are just about perfect. It’ll be interesting to see if the jersey becomes the team’s alternate beyond the current season, but here’s one vote hoping it will be.