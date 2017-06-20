The St. Louis Blues, as well as every other NHL team, unveiled their new Adidas jerseys on Tuesday and there weren’t many surprises. The Blues’ new uniform has some slight differences, but fans may be disappointed that the team didn’t take this opportunity to shift to the Winter Classic look everyone loved from 2015-16.

The Blues announced their new jerseys in a fairly lengthy press release on their website, but the whole thing reads more like a giant ad for Adidas’ allegedly groundbreaking jersey technology.

Here’s the new look:

The main difference is that the new jersey has white numbers. There’s also a fun tribute to the city on the inside collar.

All in all, the Blues will look pretty familiar in their new uniforms and the few differences aren’t really worth getting worked up about. Other teams (cough, Nashville, cough) are pretty terrible and a big step backward. Thankfully, the Blues will still look pretty sharp in 2017-18.