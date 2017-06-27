The St. Louis Blues sound pretty eager to get Brayden Schenn into the mix and are reportedly interested in having him line up in a relatively new position in 2017-18. The Blues have had a glaring need for help down the middle and Schenn could represent an immediate upgrade at center, a position the team will try with him heading into training camp.

Schenn has been used primarily on the wing in recent years, but he does have a some experience at center and he sounds excited to once again have the opportunity.

Via Philly.com:

“They told me they’ll give me an opportunity at center, so I’m excited. They have a lot of skilled forwards there, obviously, in [Vladimir] Tarasenko and [Jaden] Schwartz and [Alex] Steen. The list goes on and on. They obviously have a great team and I’m looking forward to it. It’s a great opportunity. I’ve been looking forward to playing center for the past little while, and if I get a chance to do that in St. Louis, I’m going to take it and run with it.”

Some early reports suggest that Schenn may initially see time on the same line as Vladimir Tarasenko, but a lot could change between now and the start of the new season. That sound you may have just heard was Tarasenko cheering at the idea of finally having some help on his line.

Schenn should also see a healthy amount of time on the power play, likely filling in the role vacated by previous Blues forwards directly in front of the net.

Will Schenn be the answer to the never-ending problem the Blues have at center? Time will tell, but he’s at least a more exciting candidate than other options the Blues have thrown at the problem for the last few seasons.