Fresh off of the news that Patrik Berglund will be out until at least December, the Blues are already looking at other options at center. The team was already planning on trying Brayden Schenn at center, but now they’ll also give Robby Fabbri a look now that Berglund will miss time.

Yeo says #stlblues will give Fabbri a look at center in camp. But they don't want to force it and have it affect the start of his season. — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) June 28, 2017

Center is Fabbri’s natural position, a point which Lou Korac notes, but the Blues have been comfortable using him on the wing throughout the bulk of his time in St. Louis. With Berglund out, there’s really no harm in seeing what Fabbri can do down the middle. If it doesn’t work out, the Blues won’t force him and will explore other options.

Fabbri could be a strong fit, but if he’s not, there’s no reason to think that the Blues won’t consider an external option. There have already been some names thrown around in rumors (one of those being Joe Thornton), but the Blues will need to find an affordable contract as they’re also trying to plug up other holes while giving Colton Parayko a new contract.