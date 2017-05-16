Nothing is ever simple or easy for the St. Louis Blues. The team announced that they would no longer be affiliated with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves and instead will partner with the Vegas Golden Knights to send players to their AHL affiliate … which is the Chicago Wolves. Confused? Most people were.

Simply, the Blues will put players on the Chicago Wolves’ roster as they previously have, but so too will the Golden Knights. The Knights can call up their players while the Blues will obviously be able to call up their players. Due to roster limitations, some Blues prospects will have to play for other organizations but those haven’t been finalized.

The Blues stated they tried to find a new arrangement, but (as we now know) nothing panned out.

Obviously, the whole situation sounds less than ideal. The Blues no longer have an AHL affiliate to call their own and will have to share until they can find one. The Blues reportedly hope to have one in place for 2018-19, but it’s worth noting similar reports regarding the Blues landing an AHL team in Kansas City were also reported and never came to fruition.