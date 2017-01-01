The Alumni Game was a ton of fun and was a memorable event for both the fans watching and the players participating. Brett Hull had some great quotes after the game, stating how much fun he had while joking that every stride he took was one of agony.

Hull, who is no stranger to harassing the opposition with both his skills and his chatter, also revealed there was a lot of chirping out on the ice.

Via ESPN:

ESPN.com: You said there was a lot of chirping going on during the alumni game. What was the best trash line? Brett Hull: Oh, there’s too many. There were one a shift, two a shift, and I think someone got yelled at for doing the mannequin challenge out there.

There’s no telling who made the awesome mannequin challenge comment, but that’s a pretty sharp insult.

At the bare minimum, it sounds like Hull and all of the players had fun joking around in an iconic setting:

ESPN.com: How would you describe the rivalry between the Blackhawks and Blues? Brett Hull: It’s a huge rivalry, but not between the alumni. We’re all friends now and appreciate the battles that we had with one another. Once you retire, [the animosity] is gone. With the [current] players, it’s real.

Photo via St. Louis Blues