The St. Louis Blues are preparing for the Winter Classic and they’re already trying out some of the new gear they’ll wear during the big outdoor game. With all of the players wearing the new Winter Classic gear (which will likely become the new alternate gear), Carter Hutton took the opportunity to bust out his new goalie pads.

Loud is certainly one way to describe Hutton’s new solid yellow pads.

The color scheme should remind Blues fans of Brian Elliott’s old solid blue look which he then transformed into a solid red look with the Calgary Flames. Hutton’s pads may be similar to Elliott’s, but the Blues need to hope his play won’t match Elliott’s play with the Flames so far in 2016-17.