No offense to Carter Hutton, but here’s to hoping he doesn’t make an appearance in the St. Louis Blues’ series against the Nashville Predators. Hutton would likely only see time if one of two scenarios unfolded – Jake Allen going down with an injury or Allen allowing lots of bad goals. Obviously, both are less than ideal situations.

Still, Hutton is an outstanding resource and scout ahead of the matchup against the Predators. Specifically, Hutton has plenty of insight on star goaltender Pekka Rinne.

Though Hutton and Rinne are friends, that’s going to be put on hold during the series.

Via STLToday:

“He’s a close friend of mine. When I first came in, I didn’t know Nashville and there wasn’t a night where I wasn’t going out for dinner with him or ever paid for a bill, that’s for sure. … I think we’re going to take a week off here of being friends and get after it. When the series lined up for us, he texted me and just was excited to see me and go against us, but at the same time, it’s going to be a battle out there when it drops. We can be buddies after. It’s going to be interesting and I think we’re excited for the challenge here. They’ve got a good team, but at the same time, we’ve got a really good team in here.”

Rinne sounds like a great guy off the ice and it would have been fun to see the two battle more directly, but let’s hope Hutton’s role is confined to the bench.