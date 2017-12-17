St. Louis Blues goalies keep making history this season. Not long after Jake Allen climbed to the fourth-most wins in Blues history, Carter Hutton has now set a franchise record for most saves in a Blues shutout.

Hutton’s 48-save effort in a 2-0 win over the Winnipeg Jets beat out Chris Mason’s 47-save performance from 2008.

Carter Hutton is the 5th St Louis Blues Goalie to record 40+ saves in a Shutout. The 48 saves by Hutton is the most in a St Louis Blues Shutout passing Chris Mason who had 47.#stlblues pic.twitter.com/S5eIAvKTvT — STL Blues History (@STLBlueshistory) December 17, 2017

Let’s avoid making the argument that the Blues did a poor job of limiting the Jets’ opportunities on goal and just celebrate Hutton’s awesome play.

Hutton deserves far more praise than he is receiving. He’s been recognized as a solid backup throughout his career, but so far this season he has been phenomenal in the crease for the Blues.

In nine games, Hutton has a 5-2-0 record with a 1.63 GAA and a .949 save percentage. Hutton’s insane save percentage and GAA rank first in the NHL among all goalies who have played at least five games this season. Though his sample of games isn’t enormous, it’s large enough to be extremely impressive.

As he prepares to turn 32 on December 19th, Hutton is playing some of the best hockey of his career. With a cap hit of just $1.125 million this season, the Blues are getting a great return on their investment.

Barring a major surprise, look for the Blues to try and keep Hutton around when his contract wraps up after 2017-18.