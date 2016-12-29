Carter Hutton probably won’t see any action on Monday at the Winter Classic as Jake Allen picks up the start, but that fact hasn’t stopped him from dressing up for the occasion. Recently, Hutton showed off his extremely bright new pads and now he has unveiled a goalie mask which is a thing of pure beauty.

Hutton’s mask is a tribute to the Cardinals, including images of Stan Musial, Ozzie Smith and all of the team’s World Series titles.

A goalie mask honoring baseball could have come off pretty cheesy, but the design on Hutton’s mask is a fitting tribute to the sport the city of St. Louis idolizes. Hutton’s mask is also a nice counter to Chicago goaltender Scott Darling’s tribute to the Chicago Cubs.

Hutton may not see any time on the ice, but his mask should at least earn him third star honors.