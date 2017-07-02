If you’re a fan of the John Kelly and Darren Pang combo on Fox Sports Midwest (FSMW), here’s some good news for you. Pang announced on Twitter that he reached a new deal with Fox Sports Midwest and the Blues which will keep him and Kelly together for three more years.

A very big thanks to the @StLouisBlues and @FSMidwest for working hard together as I will be with @Jkellyhockey for another 3 yrs ! pic.twitter.com/2RXDnTx52q — Darren R Pang (@Panger40) July 2, 2017

Prior to Pang announcing that he’d be back covering the Blues, it was reported that there was a good possibility of him leaving for a new opportunity after receiving a smaller offer from FSMW and the Blues. Pang expressed his desire to stay with the Blues, but he was having a hard time finding a deal with the FSMW/Blues side offering less money than he was receiving during his previous contract.

Make no mistake, Pang is one of the best in the business. He’s respected widely in St. Louis as well as around the United States and Canada. The combo of Pang and Kelly is arguably one of the best in all of hockey and Blues fans are lucky to hear them during every Blues game on Fox Sports Midwest.