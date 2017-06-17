Quantcast
Here’s the 2017 preseason schedule for the St. Louis Blues
Posted by on June 17, 2017

Get your calendars out, Blues fans. We finally know when the St. Louis Blues will return to action. Well, preseason action to be specific, but at least it’s something.

The NHL has unveiled the league’s preseason schedule and we know now that the Blues will skate in their first exhibition on September 19th and will compete in eight total contests before the regular season begins.

Two games worth noting are the Kraft Hockeyville game in Pittsburgh on September 24th and a September 28th game against the Minnesota Wild in Kansas City.

Here’s the full preseason schedule:

Sept. 19 at Dallas Stars – 7:30 p.m. (American Airlines Center)
Sept. 20 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets – 7 p.m. (Scottrade Center)
Sept. 22 at Washington Capitals – 6 p.m. (Verizon Center)
Sept. 23 vs. Dallas Stars – 7 p.m. (Scottrade Center)
Sept. 24 at Pittsburgh Penguins – Time TBD (Rostraver Ice Garden)
Sept. 26 at Columbus Blue Jackets – 6 p.m. (Nationwide Arena)
Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota Wild – 7 p.m. (Sprint Center)
Oct. 1 vs. Washington Capitals – 2 p.m. (Scottrade Center)

Preseason games may not be the most exciting, but they’re certainly better than the dull summer days where hockey seems like a distant reality.

