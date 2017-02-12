Jori Lehtera has had a rough season, but he – like many other Blues players – has shown new life ever since Mike Yeo took over behind the bench. After being moved away from Tarasenko and to a third-line role which more suits him, Lehtera has looked a lot better and is contributing more regularly. That includes blocking shots and he recently stopped two blasts from Shea Weber.

When asked about his timely blocks on Weber following the team’s win over Montreal, Lehtera revealed he had no idea what he was doing.

Via STLToday:

“I don’t know what I was doing. You just want to have the points with you and take them to the plane and fly to St. Louis. It hurts a little bit, not too bad. Nothing is broken. We had an awesome road trip. It was worth it.”

If Lehtera was thinking or did know what he was doing, he may not have willingly jumped in front of two bombs from Weber. There’s no telling if the shots would have gone in, but Lehtera putting his body on the line to help the team is something worth applauding.

Lehtera still has a long way to go before he’s able to salvage his season, but his play of late is a big step in the right direction. Let’s hope it continues.