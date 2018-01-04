The St. Louis Blues have already been mentioned in a couple of trade rumors this season, including one involving Ottawa’s Mike Hoffman and one with Buffalo’s Evander Kane. More trade rumors may start swirling as a healthy group of scouts were in attendance for the Blues and Golden Knights on Thursday night.

First, here’s the list of the usual local scouts in attendance:

#stlblues always have local scouts from Chicago, Vancouver, Montreal and NY Islanders here. — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) January 5, 2018

In addition to the four teams listed above, there was a large group of scouts who aren’t normally in attendance.

More scouts listed than usual for this tilt tonight. Scouts from Ottawa, Philadelphia, Minnesota, Boston and New Jersey listed. #stlblues — Lou Korac (@lkorac10) January 4, 2018

That’s a pretty interesting list. The inclusion of Ottawa may add a bit more fuel to the Hoffman rumor. It’s also worth noting who isn’t in attendance (Buffalo) and how some rumors (Kane) should be taken with a grain of salt. That can be said of almost all trade rumors, honestly.

While it’s easy (and fun) to let the imagination run wild with some of the trade possibilities, some of the teams listed may just be trying to keep an eye on the red-hot Golden Knights. The Golden Knights are proving to be one of the best teams in the NHL and that may have some teams trying to find out what they’re all about.