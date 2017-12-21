It’s not time to press the panic button, but it might be time to make sure your hand is in a position to at least reach said panic button.

The Blues are in a bit of a funk. Bad stretches are expected over the course of an 82-game season, but the Blues are currently displaying a lack of drive and overall effort that completely contradicts their play earlier in the season when they were at the top of the NHL’s standings.

The team’s recent play has led to head coach Mike Yeo publicly stating the Blues haven’t been very good.

Via STLToday:

“We’re just not good enough. And we’re not gonna win hockey games until we get on the right track. If you’ve got a couple guys out of the lineup, that’s one thing. That’s no excuse. It’s a matter of making sure you’re prepared to play the right way and play that way for 60 minutes and we haven’t been doing that.”

Yeo is right on the money with his assessment, particularly when it comes to the Blues’ offense. It’s easy to blame tough times on injuries, but excuses don’t help you win games or overcome adversity.

Over their last six games, the Blues have scored just seven goals. Three of those seven goals have come during five-on-five play. That’s an embarrassing run of poor offense that has helped mask some of the other questions and issues on defense.

Are things going to get worse before they get better?