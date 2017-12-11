Brayden Schenn had an awesome week. After scoring six goals and an assist, Schenn was named the NHL’s first start of the week, narrowly beating out Jake Allen who earned the second star.

Accolades aside, Schenn also picked up one hell of a confusing double minor against the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday.

After Buffalo’s Justin Falk hit Alexander Steen, Schenn stepped in and was essentially pummeled by Falk. When the dust settled, the officials gave Schenn a double minor for roughing while Falk sat with a lighter two-minute roughing punishment.

Why did Schenn get the extra minor? No one knows. Not even Blues coach Mike Yeo.

Consider the conversation Yeo had after the game, as seen on STLToday:

Asked after the game if he was given any explanation for the double-minor on Schenn, Yeo said: “Not really, no.” Would you have liked an explanation? “Yeah.” “Were you surprised by the call?” “Yeah.” Any thing to elaborate on? “No.”

The penalty decision was baffling. Even in a Third Man In scenario (which is a stretch), Schenn should have picked up two minutes, not four. When the officials can’t even provide a basic explanation, you know there probably aren’t any real answers.

Thankfully, the Blues emerged at the end of the game with two points. That fact shouldn’t prevent anyone from asking what was going on with the officiating in that game. As seen repeatedly in the NHL, one bad call can completely alter a period and a game. It didn’t in the Blues-Sabres tilt, but that shouldn’t excuse a lackluster effort from the guys in stripes. At the very least, the officials need to have an explanation ready when they invent a penalty.