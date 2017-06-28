The injury bug bit the St. Louis Blues pretty early this season. Patrik Berglund will be out until at least December after requiring shoulder surgery on his left shoulder to repair an injury suffered during an offseason training program in Sweden. The Blues announced that Berglund had a dislocated shoulder and returned to St. Louis for the surgery.

Berglund is pretty familiar with shoulder operations as he needed surgery on his right shoulder back in 2015. Upon returning to full health, he resembled more of the player Blues fans hoped he could be, scoring 23 goals in 82 games for the Blues in 2016-17.

Ironically, just as the Blues bring in Brayden Schenn in a move which hopefully assists the team’s need for a reliable center, Berglund now goes down with an injury. Now, they’ll have to look for an internal option – or perhaps a new external option – to help fill the void.

The Blues have some cap space (a little over $11 million), but they still need to give Colton Parayko a new contract. That will eat a significant chunk out of that cap space, but they could still add an external option should the available internal options fail to pan out.